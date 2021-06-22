Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amyris worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

