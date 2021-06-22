Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $75.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.76 million and the lowest is $68.68 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $323.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,578 shares of company stock worth $30,569,437 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $3,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

