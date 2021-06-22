Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $71.50 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $295.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.76 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period.

GKOS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $84.67. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

