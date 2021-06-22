Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 9,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

