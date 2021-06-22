Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.