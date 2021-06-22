Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

