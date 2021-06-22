Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zynex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $544.31 million, a PE ratio of 97.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.