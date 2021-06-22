Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $49.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.