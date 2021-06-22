Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce $4.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.23 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications stock traded up $12.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,926. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $676.44.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.