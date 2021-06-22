Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings per share of $10.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.31. 5,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

