Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.