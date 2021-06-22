Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $384.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $79.77. 13,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,025. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

