Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce sales of $3.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $1.04 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.28.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

