Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $287.35

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $285.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.93. Accenture has a twelve month low of $199.47 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

