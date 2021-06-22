Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $130.06

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.