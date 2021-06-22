Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $36.25

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.26.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
