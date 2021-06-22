Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $36.25

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

