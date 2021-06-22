Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $100.60

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $103.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

