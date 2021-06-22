Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Price Target at C$5.11

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 977,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69. HEXO has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

