Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Price Target at C$5.11

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 977,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69. HEXO has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

