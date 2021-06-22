Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $38.94

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 580,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,850. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

