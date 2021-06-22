Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

