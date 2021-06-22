Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $205.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $20,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $7,136,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

