Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $98.35

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 632,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,527. Trex has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

