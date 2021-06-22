Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

