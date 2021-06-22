Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

