Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,846. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

