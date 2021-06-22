Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Buys 500 Shares

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.67. The company has a market capitalization of £157.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.