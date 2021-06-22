Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.