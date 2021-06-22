ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,791 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 2.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,351,701. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.