ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

