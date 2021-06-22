ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

