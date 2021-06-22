ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $145.24. 7,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

