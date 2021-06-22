ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $4.42 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.78. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.