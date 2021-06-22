Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 5,434,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.