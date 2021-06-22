Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

ASAN stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 5,434,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.85.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

