Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -40.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.