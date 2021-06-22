ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

