ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.