Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.06

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 78059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

