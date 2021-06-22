Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.06

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 78059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.