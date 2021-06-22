Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $621,884.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00114220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00154922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,375.10 or 1.00237529 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

