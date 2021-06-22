Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 770.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

TEAM opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $268.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

