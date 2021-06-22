Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.