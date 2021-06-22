Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,483 shares.The stock last traded at $586.12 and had previously closed at $599.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 14.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

