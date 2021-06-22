Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.09.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,077 shares of company stock worth $14,126,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.