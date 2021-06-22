Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

