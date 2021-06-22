Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,360 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

