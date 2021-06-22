Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,699 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 253,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.