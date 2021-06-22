Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48.

