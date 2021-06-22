Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

