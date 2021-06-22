Aviva PLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

