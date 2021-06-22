Aviva PLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

